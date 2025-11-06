Advertisement
Mauao Trust and council condemn illegal fireworks on sacred Mount Maunganui maunga

Sandra Conchie
The Mauao Trust and Tauranga City Council have condemned fireworks being set off on Mauao last night. Photo / NZME

Two community organisations are outraged after Guy Fawkes fireworks were set off on Mauao, Mount Maunganui’s sacred maunga.

A joint statement from the Mauao Trust and Tauranga City Council said they were “deeply disappointed” by last night’s incident.

They said using fireworks on Mauao was “illegal, dangerous and completely unacceptable”.

