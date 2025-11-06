Police are investigating an assault in Ōpōtiki after a man was injured in his home. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a Bay of Plenty man was seriously injured in an attack at his home early this morning.

The Ōpōtiki man suffered serious injuries in the assault, which police believed involved several offenders.

In a media statement, police said the man was taken to hospital police were working to identify and locate those responsible.

A scene guard is in place at the house where the assault took place.

Nearby residents should expect a continued police presence as inquiries continued.