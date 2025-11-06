Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Police investigating serious assault in Ōpōtiki

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read

Police are investigating an assault in Ōpōtiki after a man was injured in his home. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating an assault in Ōpōtiki after a man was injured in his home. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a Bay of Plenty man was seriously injured in an attack at his home early this morning.

The Ōpōtiki man suffered serious injuries in the assault, which police believed involved several offenders.

In a media statement, police said the man was taken to hospital police were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save