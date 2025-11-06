The council said sand will be sourced from local sediment and delivered by truck, with work focused on a 500m stretch between Commons Ave and Salisbury Ave.

To ensure public safety, this area will be fenced off during the works.

Temporary traffic management will be in place weekdays from 7am to 5pm, and some parking spaces near Salisbury Wharf and The Mall will be unavailable.

If the weather’s good, the works may be completed as early as Friday next week.

Seawall repairs will be carried out at the same time to address wear and tear along the Pilot Bay foreshore.

These works will focus on a small section of the seawall near the Mount Ocean Sports Club and Pilot Bay Fish and Chip shop, the council release said.

The repairs included installing new mesh over broken wire sections and spraying concrete into gaps to prevent water washing in and washing away material under the footpath.

They were a temporary solution to help make the area safer for the summer while a long-term renewal plan was being developed.

The council said it was doing seawall repairs only where necessary to protect critical infrastructure, such as footpaths, roads, and underground services, ensuring that public spaces and essential services remain safe and usable.

To support the seawall repair works, half of the Salisbury Wharf carpark will be closed to safely accommodate equipment and materials.

These works are weather-dependent. For updates, visit: letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/pilot-bay-sandletstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/pilot-bay-seawall