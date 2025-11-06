Advertisement
Tauranga City Council plans Pilot Bay sand replenishment and seawall repairs in November

SunLive
2 mins to read

The Tauranga City Council will begin Pilot Bay maintenance ahead of the summer season. File photo / Alan Gibson

Mount Maunganui’s Waikorire/Pilot Bay is getting a spruce-up just in time for summer.

The Tauranga City Council will replenish the harbourside beach’s sand and seawall over the next couple of weekss.

The maintenance works are scheduled from Monday, November 10, to Friday, November 21, the council said in a media

