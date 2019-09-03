COMMENT:

New Zealand is in the grip of one of the worst measles outbreaks in 22 years.

The epidemic has largely been contained to Auckland but it is now looming over the Bay of Plenty and next week's AIMS Games, and that's something to be concerned about.

Although the first symptoms of measles include a fever, cough and runny nose, measles is no common cold. Starship Children's Hospital's head Dr Mike Shepherd has called it one of the most infectious organisms on the planet.

Advertisement

It is estimated to have killed about 200 million people worldwide between 1855 and 2005 - including one-third of Fiji's population in 1875.

Next week, 11,500 students from 368 schools from around the country, including Tauranga and Rotorua, will converge on Tauranga for AIMS Games . But, as reported on Monday, about 800 participants are not vaccinated and some people are concerned.

READ MORE:

• Measles fears for Tauranga's AIMS Games

• Measles warning for thousands of kids heading to the Bay of Plenty for the AIMS Games

• More than 30 cases of measles in Bay of Plenty and Lakes District

• Measles outbreak: Bay of Plenty travellers urged to check immunisations

Statistics show one in 300 children could die or get a life-threatening illness after complications from measles. Photo / 123rf

Letters have been sent instructing anyone with measles to stay away from the week-long event but health authorities say event cancellations are not yet necessary.

But should unvaccinated students be allowed to attend the games?

Unless the organisers decide they can't, then only the parents of these children can make that decision - and it is a big decision.

The danger of this disease spreading is great, especially with such concentrated numbers of children who have no protection against the virus.

The ultimate answer lies with immunisation. Parents have a duty to vaccinate their kids and it is alarming that hundreds without protection are heading our way.

Advertisement

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern on NZ's measles outbreak

Statistics show one in 300 children could die or get a life-threatening illness after complications from measles.

In the past two months, three babies have been admitted to Starship's intensive care unit fighting for their lives. There have been no deaths yet.

Let's keep it that way. We should do everything we can to try and stop this outbreak.

Lives are at stake.