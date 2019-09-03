On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
New Zealand is in the grip of one of the worst measles outbreaks in 22 years.
The epidemic has largely been contained to Auckland but it is now looming over the Bay of Plenty and next week's AIMS Games, and that's something to be concerned about.
Although the first symptoms of measles include a fever, cough and runny nose, measles is no common cold. Starship Children's Hospital's head Dr Mike Shepherd has called it one of the most infectious organisms on the planet.
It is estimated to have killed about 200 million people worldwide between 1855 and 2005 -including one-third of Fiji's population in 1875.
Next week, 11,500 students from 368 schools from around the country, including Tauranga and Rotorua, will converge on Tauranga for AIMS Games . But, as reported on Monday, about 800 participants are not vaccinated and some people are concerned.