COMMENT:

New Zealand is in the grip of one of the worst measles outbreaks in 22 years.

The epidemic has largely been contained to Auckland but it is now looming over the Bay of Plenty and next week's AIMS Games, and that's something to be concerned about.

Although the first symptoms of measles include a fever, cough and runny nose, measles is no common cold. Starship Children's Hospital's head Dr Mike Shepherd has called it one of the most infectious organisms on the planet.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It is estimated to have killed about 200 million people worldwide between 1855 and 2005 -

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.