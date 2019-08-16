On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Ten dance couples and their dance instructors/coaches put in 15 weeks of hard work to pull off a one-night dancing extravaganza to raise money for Rotorua Community Hospice. And now this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice tally is in. Reporter Shauni James finds out how much was raised and how this will help the hospice. Drum roll please...
The blood, sweat and tears of 20 amateur dancers was well worth it; the total raised from Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2019 was $150,000.
This year's fundraising event was held last weekend, and attracted its first sold-out crowd.
Rotorua Hospice fundraising andmarketing manager Nicola Smallwood said last year the event raised $140,000 and in 2017 it was about the $150,000 mark too, but this year's total was the most they had raised from the event.
"A big thank you to everyone involved for helping us beat the target – from sponsors, to dancers and the guests who come every year to support, we are so grateful.
"We are celebrating with all of you."
Image 1 of 15: Kristina Crouch and Kereti Rautangata at Dancing for Hospice
Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger said the support shown for the Rotorua community was immensely uplifting for the entire team.
"Everyone at hospice is over the moon about the result. All the team at hospice have been walking around with a spring in their step since learning we had raised $150,000.
"Hitting our fundraising target is only possible due to the generosity of individuals and businesses in the community."
He said the money raised would go towards the hospice's operating expenses, such as buying a new van that health care assistants use to deliver hospital beds to patients' homes, along with wheelchairs, special mattresses, and other nursing equipment.