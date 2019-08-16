Ten dance couples and their dance instructors/coaches put in 15 weeks of hard work to pull off a one-night dancing extravaganza to raise money for Rotorua Community Hospice. And now this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice tally is in. Reporter Shauni James finds out how much was raised and how this will help the hospice. Drum roll please...

The blood, sweat and tears of 20 amateur dancers was well worth it; the total raised from Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2019 was $150,000.

This year's fundraising event was held last weekend, and attracted its first sold-out crowd.

Rotorua Hospice fundraising and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.