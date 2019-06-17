A National Bowel Screening Programme aimed at detecting early signs of bowel cancer has treated eight people for the disease and prevented future cancers in the lives of more than 100 people in Hawke's Bay during the first six months.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board was the seventh DHB to go live with the free programme last year.

Between October 9 and April 30, more than 7000 eligible Hawke's Bay patients aged between 60 and 74 received pre-invitation letters via a birth date system inviting them to participate in the programme.

HBDHB clinical lead of gastroenterology, Dr Malcolm Arnold, said