Hawke's Bay Hospital is postponing a number of surgeries and other appointments due to next week's planned two-day national strike by junior doctors.

Strike action by members of the junior doctors union, the Resident Doctors Association, will take place from 7am on Tuesday, January 15, until 7am on Thursday.

Acting Chief Medical and Dental Officer Dr Phil Moore said contingency planning would ensure emergency and urgent care services were available at Hawke's Bay Hospital during the strike action period.

Anyone who needed treatment during the strike would have it and people should not delay seeking medical advice if they thought the matter was urgent, Moore said.

He said many of the hospital's junior doctors were union members, and the two-day strike period meant many services, including surgeries and outpatient clinics, would be affected.

"For hospital services to be maintained it is crucial people are proactive about their health care leading up to the strike by making sure prescriptions are filled and those with chronic conditions and feeling unwell making sure they see their GP before the strike to help prevent a hospital admission.

"Anyone presenting to ED with a non-urgent medical condition or injury will wait for treatment."

He said if it was not an emergency people should contact their family doctor in the first instance, visit a walk-in medical centre or call Healthline for free advice 24/7 on 0800 611 116.

Moore said people directly affected by the strikes were being contacted by phone, followed up by a letter from the administration booking teams at the district health board.

"We apologise to anyone affected by this action. Appointments or surgeries will be rescheduled as soon we practically can."

If anyone was concerned they could ring Hawke's Bay Hospital's call centre on 06 878 8109.

More information is also available from www.ourhealthhb.nz