A small op shop dedicated to raising funds for bird rescue is now winging its way to a new nesting place.

Wild Wings Op Shop opened in Greenmeadows in 2012 and in a couple of weeks will be putting down new roots in the middle of the Taradale shopping precinct.

The second hand store is administered by the Taupo Bird Rescue Charitable Trust which offer grants to other bird rescue centres and private rehabbers throughout New Zealand, including the support of the Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Trust.

The purpose of the shop is to raise funds to protect and preserve our native, endemic and wild birds, says Taupo Bird Rescue secretary and rehabber Judi Smith.

Advertisement

"Bird rehabbers are not government funded and rely on donations or pay for bird food, equipment, medicines and veterinary expenses from their own pocket. Wild Wings Op Shop is the only charity shop in New Zealand to offer grants to wild bird rehabbers and rescue centres throughout the country," Judi says.

Funds administered by the trust spreads their wings from Warkworth and Whangārei in the north down through Whakatane, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wingspan in Rotorua, Wanganui and Manawatū, down to help feed the penguins as far down as Palmerston South, Judi says.

"Funds gathered through the op shop paid for a generator to run incubators to save incubating kiwi eggs in case of power failure, for a swimming pool fence to contain penguins, brooders for rearing chicks, fish for penguins, bird food for all species, veterinary fees and aviaries. Plus Massey University in Palmerston North received a grant to help further the work they do in caring for our native wildlife," Judi says.

The newly set up Wild Wings store in Taradale will continue to support the care and treatment of birds which Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue trustee Liv Flynn and her team of volunteers do in this community. Rehabbers, trustees and volunteers are unpaid, treating injured and orphaned birds of all species and then release them back to the wild - preferably in the location they were found.

Judi says the move to a larger premises was driven by the need to accommodate the quantity of quality goods donated to the shop and to include furniture that had been offered in the past but turned down due to lack of space.

"We wanted to be in a position to accept whatever was offered so we could raise funds to support our wild bird life and help others in their volunteer efforts to do the same."

The new Taradale shop offers ease of parking for anyone shopping or dropping off clothing, furniture and household items, either through the front doors or the back entrance where ample parking is available. Shop manager Viv Fagence says they welcome preloved furniture and more volunteers in the shop.

"Please come and talk to me if you would like to join the team for a four-hour morning or afternoon shift. Call in and meet us."

Advertisement

■ The new Wild Wings Op Shop opens Saturday, August 1, 241 Gloucester St, Taradale.