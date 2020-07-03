With most families in lockdown this year, Mother's Day may have been downplayed — but not forgotten.

The Napier Tech Memorial Band will be playing it up and remembering mums in a belated Mother's Day concert in a few weeks.

The programme has a rousing start with Entry of the Gladiators and includes I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables, Irving Berlin: The Early Years and the foot-tapping, thigh-slapping Hootenanny, finishing with a tribute to Glenn Miller with King of Swing, says Napier Tech Band co-chair Teresa Cuthbert.

"This concert also features items from the growing junior band and a trumpet duet from two of the Tech Band's more experienced musicians."

Advertisement

Teresa says the junior band numbers are increasing and now feature saxophones, a clarinet, flutes, trumpets and percussion.

"It will be a highlight for the junior band to play the joint item, Mambo No. 5, with the Tech Band in this concert."

■ Napier Tech Memorial Band belated Mother's Day concert, Sunday, July 19, 2pm, Salvation Army Citadel, Greenmeadows. Tickets are $10 on the door. For more information about joining either bands email tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz or visit https://www.napiertechband.org/