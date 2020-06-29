Lockdown may have put a spanner in the works for many of us, but for newly opened early childhood centre Tiny Voices it was a blessing.

General manager and ECE trained teacher Sophie Taylor says the enforced break allowed staff the unique opportunity for a bit of team building.

"The team was able to get together early to help set up and spend time connecting before we opened. There's not often time to do team building during work hours."

Sophie says Tiny Voices, on the corner of Carlyle St and Chaucer Rd, was born out of a need for an early childcare brand that was small, boutique and more family-oriented.

"Tiny Voices is about community. The name comes from the insight that small things work together to create big things and small habits developed early make all the difference later in life — we want children to feel nurtured and empowered. And we wanted a learning environment that really stimulates the imagination, so we have this bold and bright brand that's all driven by characters that children can resonate with."

An apple symbol representing the Napier Tiny Voices, one of four centres almost completed in the country, represents the Hawke's Bay region, and has helped sow the seeds for future child-led learning. "We've planted native trees and every child that enrols gets their own seeds to plant in our vege gardens - which mimics our brand ethos."

Sophie says Tiny Voices is a place where people can come together and feel supported.

"A big part of Tiny Voices is about making the staff and the children feel nurtured and being able to be involved with all the teams — and to be on the ground leading is going to make that huge difference."

Being a small brand with only a few centres will appeal to parents and means Tiny Voices staff can offer a support network that is strong and community-driven, she says.

"Our centres are run by people who are ECE-trained and registered, with the owner a qualified teacher. We own the land, so having a fairly blank canvas to work with meant we could get creative and push the boundaries."

Sophie has been involved with every step — the branding, the planning, the landscaping and even the sourcing and development of all the materials in the space.

"We went down to the local hospice shops and bought things to use in the space and upcycle to create new things — it's wonderful giving things a second life. We've used natural materials like macrocarpa wood, upcycled materials for the children's kitchens and the playground."

Although lockdown caused shipping delays for some "state-of-the-art" furniture, the extensive playground makeover has been worth the wait.

"We've spent $200,000 making it much bigger, adding a huge deck and a two-tier interactive playground that children can play in — there's even a fairy garden. We've also added an extra sandpit, landscaped it heavily and added many more plants and a vege garden so we can teach the children about where their food comes from."

The staff of qualified and registered teachers has each worked together at some time in Hawke's Bay, leading to a strong team culture.

"They are all ready to welcome the children and are really excited to work together."

And with a staff development budget, Sophie says they are putting money back into their team.

"We realise how important good teaching and care is in this industry and how much we need to nurture and grow our staff, not just the children."

Tiny Voices caters for 70 children - 20 under two and 50 over two. With Covid-19 delays, the centre is now welcoming enrolments.

"We were meant to open back in March but we've only just got back into the building. We've got lots of inquiries and, now that we're at level 1 and opening this week, we want people to come and view the space and see for themselves how wonderful it is."

Tiny Voices is hosting open days this week for parents to come and view the space, with morning and afternoon tea.

"Come and chat about what we offer. Saturday we'll be open all day to meet people and show them around. We'll also be celebrating our licence coming through - that's a big success, so our team will do something with all our families."

For more information phone Esther Alonso, 021 198 9393, esther@tinyvoices.co.nz

Open days: Monday-Friday, 9.30-11.30am and 1.30pm-3.30pm.