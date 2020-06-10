Level 1 is here and it came overnight like an early Christmas present. For most of New Zealand and people in the community who, at level 2, were already able to move a little more freely and carefully catch up with their families, it just meant a return to a 'full normal'.

However, things have been different for our residents as we needed to protect our most vulnerable and rules were more strict.

Visits for our residents started a month ago but the fact that they were supervised, and family members had to wear masks and stay a metre away, sometimes proved difficult.

This was even more true for newer residents who had to be isolated for two weeks and were only allowed to see their families if they wore full PPE (gown, mask and gloves) in order to keep everyone safe.

Sure, all understood protocols were in place for a very good reason, but when you try to settle into a new home and are finally able to see your family, but they look like someone out of a Ghostbusters' movie, it is not ideal.

You can imagine how today was a magical day for all. As soon as families were informed they could now visit freely, they started flooding through the doors, in some cases even before residents got the exciting new piece of information.

Oh, the smile on their faces. All followed by scenes of happiness, tenderness and relief. Joy and love were everywhere to be seen.

Those gestures we once took for granted, a gentle touch on the arm, a smile (that was not visible when their daughter or son was wearing a mask) just brighten our residents' day.

Bonnie tells me with a happy smile "it was so exciting yesterday, two of my granddaughters came in and they remembered me. Four-year-old Ava came up to me and said 'cuddle'''.

Joan, 98, moved in five days before New Zealand went into level 4, meaning she had to stay in isolation and was then only able to see her daughter Olwyn through Skype and later during supervised visits.

Thanks to supportive staff, Joan settled in beautifully, but nothing feels like a hug from your daughter.

Olwyn was the first through the door. There was a lot of talking, sharing of the latest news, plans for upcoming outings were made, whether just a coffee out in town, a family gathering, and of course, hugs, kisses and reassuring that they were still here, feeling happy and well.

"It was surreal, then after seeing mum, I forgot all those weeks that had just been," Olwyn says.

As for the more independent residents who were used to joining in their favourite pastimes outside of the facility, it was all about re-organising themselves.

Routines are important for our residents, they have all done amazingly well at adjusting to full lockdown and subsequent levels.

They will have to re-learn what was once their 'normal' and we are all ready to hold their hands and set them on their way to the new season in their lives. How exciting.