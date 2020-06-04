After the recent rescue of two trampers in the South Island, it is timely that TrackMe NZ is promoting their latest live-tracking option for recreational users.

Describing himself as an ambassador for adventure, fun and safety, David Tait from TrackMe NZ says live tracking is not about people watching our every move, but them knowing where to look and when to check in on our safety.

"There is an increasing amount of evidence of the benefits of live tracking of adventure activities, so our support networks know where someone is and that we are ok. Many recreational adventures are relatively close to home and in cell phone coverage. But people will also aspire to at times go to remote places where cell phones don't work so on these occasions will need satellite devices."

Tait says New Zealand recreation users are currently being asked about the value of an 'adventure club' that allows members to use their phone as a live tracking device using the TrackMe Pro+ App.

Advertisement

He says the need for the club has arisen from the monthly data fee people pay for their satellite device data being a possible barrier to device ownership.

"TrackMe New Zealand is wanting to measure recreational user's interest in the concept of a monthly membership system that will give them the use of the TrackMe Pro App and will give them satellite device credits every month that they can exchange for loan devices for their remote adventures and trips."

Tait says members will be able to loan both inReach and Spot units with the inReach units requiring more credits.

"TrackMe has been working hard to create the best system for their clients with a huge amount of innovation and advantages such as SOS activations going directly to the New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre."

He says TrackMe has been consulting the Mountain Safety Council and other organisations to find ways that user's safety can be increased and unnecessary searches decreased.

"The data shows that PLB devices save lives, but they are also an all or nothing device where messaging devices allow other options."

TrackMe currently offers the public the choice of purchase and hire options and the club concept is a third and creative option that has the intention of getting more devices in the hands of people in the outdoors.

"So TrackMe is now asking outdoor recreation enthusiasts these questions: Are you getting the best use out of your Spot or inReach device? Does the thought of a big monthly commitment put you off buying one? A yearly membership will give people the use of several apps and up to 40 days free use of a GPS device."

Advertisement

■ For more information and to be part of the conversation go to https://trackme.nz/community/