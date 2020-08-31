When Paul Affleck spots an opportunity he runs with it — or mows it, delivers it and even dumps it.

Paul began his business Dump Your Stuff a year ago, and although he is still juggling it with his other part-time work in a second-hand furniture store, taking people's waste to the dump has grown into a busy sideline.

"There's a lot of need out there," Paul says.

He has put his hand to many different lines of work over the years, including building up his own lawn mowing business from scratch and delivering for a charity.

"That's when the penny dropped. I was dropping off a mattress and base but the charity I was working for didn't want it. I was getting asked a lot, "well, how do I get rid of it?". It had to go somewhere and I realised a lot of people don't have the means to get to the dump."

Paul says he is not one to rest on his laurels, often spying piles of 'rubbish or firewood' over a fence and is happy to go door knocking.

"I've always had that — you've got to go out and get it. If I have to knock on 100 doors, I will. I've done that all my life."

Paul will travel as far south as Waipukurau to do a job, picking up a lot of his work through social media. He needs to view the job first as a lot of heavy material is often hidden underneath.

"I won't do bulk timber or concrete lots as it's too heavy. I've learnt to go and have a look."

Paul says some people have been sitting on their piles of rubbish for years, he's picked up mattresses which have fallen to bits.

"I'm now seeing couches on the side of the road. I'm doing the neighbourhood a favour."

He will take anything including kids' bikes, whiteware, furniture and general garden waste. Fridges need to be de-gassed before dumping which is an extra cost, he says.

"People can hire a skip bin, sure, but they still have to do the work and they don't get the personal and friendly service that I pride myself on. And the feedback has been unreal. I love it — I love the people thing."

■ Dump Your Stuff is WINZ approved. For more information phone Paul on 021 068 5541.