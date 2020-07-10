brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz

An art exhibition and auction to raise awareness and funds for two community services addressing maternal mental wellbeing will be held at Creative Arts Napier (CAN) on Friday, July 24.

The Stronger at the Broken Places fundraising event is the brainchild of Hawke's Bay DHB midwife Katie Mortlock and Childbirth Afterthoughts (CHaT) facilitator, midwife counsellor and artist Jan Klausen.

Contributing artists include Patrick Tyman, Richard Dunlop-Boyd, Peter Madden, Allan Paley and Bonnie Coad.

Proceeds from the event will be shared with the Hyde and Seek Foundation and Pepi and Kai. Hyde and Seek is named after the Hyde triplets who did not survive. Their mother and father endorse the foundation so that more parents can benefit from the therapies it is hoped will be made available to all parents suffering a perinatal event that leaves a lasting legacy, Katie says.

"The fund will aim to do many things but certainly the training of staff to understand maternal mental anguish, and the prevention of birth trauma is all part of our agenda."

Pepi and Kai HB, which opened last year, was started following a conversation between independent midwife Beatrix Exeter and lactation consultant De Nicholls, to provide a vitally important service to Hawke's Bay women and whānau, De says.

"Breastfeeding gives our pepi optimum health."

Pepi and Kai is staffed by International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC) and is affiliated with Hawke's Bay College of Midwives Central Region, a nonprofit organisation with the purpose to support breastfeeding and infant nutrition in the community.

"A koha from recipients using Pepi and Kai HB is encouraged to maintain this service as funding has been challenging. The service is solely run on community donations and funding like proceeds from the Stronger at the Broken Places art exhibition."

The World Health Organisation states that worldwide around 10 per cent of pregnant women and 13 per cent of women who have just given birth experience a mental disorder, primarily depression. In developing countries it is even higher. In severe cases a mother's suffering might be so severe that they self-harm.

"Suicide is still the leading cause of maternal death in New Zealand, which of course is tragic on so many levels for everyone affected by its ripple effects. Mothers caught in the web of depression and anxiety often hide behind a mask, fearful of the shame they feel and what others think of them. They often cannot function properly."

Katie says as a result, the child's growth and development may be negatively affected as well.

"That is why there needs to be more dialogue and awareness of the disorder. Maternal mental health issues are treatable. Effective interventions like medication are available and research shows that empathy and warmth delivered by well-trained non-specialist health providers or support groups are a cost-effective way of addressing the distress of these mothers on their pathway to recovery."

The Hyde and Seek Foundation hopes to raise funds to address some of these issues. Jan says after conversations with clients and midwives, it was agreed that 'one size does not fit all' for maternal mental health.

"The therapeutic pathway needs to be as individual as each mother is. Once you start thinking outside of the box and imagining a bespoke pathway for every mother suffering a perinatal mental health concern, then you naturally come to the conclusion that a discretionary fund would facilitate this."

The fund will have a small committee administering it to ensure equity and appropriateness for each financial decision made on behalf of a client, to find that bespoke blend of therapies that move her to a place of balance and wellbeing, she says.

In addition to complementary therapies, Jan and her committee of NZ College of Midwives members aspire to offer training allowances from the fund to healthcare professionals on this subject.

"Mental health is a high priority and specialist training is available across New Zealand."

There are many suggestions that modern mothering is harder due to a number of external pressures and unrealistic expectations. Katie says lockdown proved difficult for many recently in accessing face to face interventions.

"Our role as midwives is to partner with mothers and normalise the idea that 'responsive' parenting benefits their growing child. Finding a pathway for the good of the whole whanau is further assisted by the nurses of the Tamariki Ora services, including Plunket."

Jan uses various techniques in her Childbirth Afterthoughts (Chat) service that offer a reflective and supportive space for women to speak about their experience. Through this work, Jan has been inspired to seek other ways to assist in the process of mothers feeling better about their birth or parenting or both. She is also an artist and the upcoming auction reflects the therapeutic nature of creativity.

"Many of the artists in our exhibition have shared their own experiences and views on the importance of shining a light on maternal mental health and the therapeutic nature of their craft in maintaining their own mental wellbeing," Katie says.

Around 40 pieces have been submitted so far for the auction and anyone interested in submitting their art for the event is encouraged to contact CAN. Crab Farm will be providing wine and volunteer midwives and nurses will provide light snacks - there will be a raffle drawn by mayor Kirsten Wise with prizes from crafts and vouchers to baskets of donated goodies.

"All profits will go to our two funds. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who are contributing to this event - it has fuelled us and spurred us on."

■ Stronger at the Broken Places event will be opened by Mayor Kirsten Wise, Friday, July 24, 5pm, auction begins at 6pm, Creative Arts Napier, 16 Byron St, Napier. All welcome. Check the CAN website and Eventfinder to see the artwork on offer.