One of the most exciting parts of pregnancy can be trying to figure out whether you are having a boy or a girl.

Typically, expecting parents can find out the gender of their baby around 20 weeks during an anatomy scan if they want too. But in those early weeks leading up to this, there are many non-medical tests that claim to give you the answers, but, how accurate are they really?

Studies have shown over half of women would like to know the gender of their baby before it's born for many varying reasons and there are several different options. This can be fun, lets take a look at them.

The ring gender test is a common and harmless trick to help you predict what your family might look like.

This trick involves threading a ring onto a piece of string, hair or favourite necklace. Lie on your back and have someone hold the threaded ring above your belly. Wait for the ring to slowly move on its own. The idea is that it should either swing back and forth in a straight line for a girl or in a circle for a boy.

The Chinese gender predictor is a test that goes back some 700 years when according to legend a gender prediction calendar was discovered in a royal Chinese tomb.

It essentially involves inputting your birth date and the date of conception into the calendar which converts the numbers to your lunar age along with your lunar conception and then tells you whether you are having a boy or girl.

While practitioners of Chinese astrology believe this chart does a pretty good job at telling you what you are having, there is not much credible evidence.

There are multiple calendars as mentioned, another one is the Mayan gender prediction test, they had their own calendar based logic. This is based on the year of conception and mum's age at conception, if both numbers are either even or odd then it's a girl, but if one of the numbers is odd and the other even then the baby will be a boy.

Another option is a quiz, this quiz is based on the old wives' tales we hear frequently when pregnant. Some questions point towards a girl while others will point towards a boy. Keep in mind every question has its own weight — this is a fun tool based on scientific research with a slight wink and nod.

The linea nigra is a dark line that appears on some women's belly during pregnancy. As the saying goes, if the line goes above your belly button, you're having a boy, if it finishes below, you're having a girl.

Carrying high or low is often used to predict gender by many. This is one old wives' tale you might hear frequently throughout your pregnancy. According to legend if your bump is high you're carrying a girl, if your bump sits low you'll be welcoming a wee boy.

Preferring salty or sweet food may also give you a clue to what you may be having. According to some, craving salty or savoury food means a boy is on the way or if mum is craving sweets then you may be expecting a girl.

It's all in the heartbeat, you may have heard. Apparently girls have faster heartbeats than boys. Above 140ppm means you're having a girl and lower than this, you'll be having a boy.

As you can see, there are many gender prediction tests you can try. Keep in mind there are no assurances until you have your little one in your arms. Have fun with the above tests and remember you have a 50/50 chance of being right!

