Covid-19 may have locked up the brakes on Hawke's Bay karters, but with lockdown restrictions now in the rear view mirror Goldstar 2020 is on the grid and ready for the starter's flag.

A record number of 174 competitors from all over New Zealand are getting ready for this weekend's event at Roys Hill, where a variety of top karting talents, over different age groups, come together to race in a competitive and safe environment, says Kartsport Hawke's Bay president Nic Roberts.

"Saturday is tuning the karts in to the track and is followed by two heats, then Sunday we have three more heats and then the final. When karters aren't racing on the track, they are the most welcoming people, if you want to ask questions, they are great," Nic says.

Goldstar is a four part series of racing, with participants aged from 6 to 65 competing in 10 categories, each determined by the size of the engine and the competitor's age.

"When you find a Hawke's Bay karter, we encourage you to cheer them on. It amazes people how fast the kart goes."

Toyota is the main sponsor of the event, which boasts past winners including Greg Murphy, Ronan Murphy (currently racing in USA) and the late Ashley Stitchbury.

"It's the prestige of saying 'I have won Goldstar Hawke's Bay'," Nic says.

One of those hoping to drive his way into the record books is first time Goldstar entry Lachlan Roberts. The 10-year-old has been racing for 18 months and feels a little nervous.

"I'm looking forward to the racing and hanging out with my mates. I'm going to be really, really nervous before my first heat but then I'll be fine. I'm excited to get on the track and in my new Haarse Kart."

Lachlan started as a cadet and recently moved onto the Mini Rok category.

"I was getting too old," he says.

There are more than 24 racers in this category, for children aged 10-13 years and is the biggest field of racers. Nic says catching up with friends from other areas is the highlight of the weekend.

"And having a whole weekend of racing."

This year officials have changed things up a bit, running clockwise which Nic says is great for spectators. Kartsport HB has assisted the Goldstar team set up the track and manage the entries.

"Kartsport Hawke's Bay will also have their Race Cafe up and running. So come watch the racing and have some lunch and support the locals."

■ Kartsport Hawke's Bay run "Have a Go" days, where you get some coaching and get into the kart and race. Contact through www.kartsporthb.co nz or on facebook Kartsport Hawkes Bay if you want to 'have a go'.

Goldstar 2020, Saturday, July 11 to Sunday, July 12, racing from 12 noon Saturday and from 9am Sunday,

2158 State Highway 50, Fernhill, Hastings.