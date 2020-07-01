A new fundraising venture involving social organisations, hot rods and motorbikes was revving up to be the major fundraiser for the Napier Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) before Covid-19 came along and took the throttle off the inaugural event.

Throttle Up was the brainchild of Napier CAB manager Jenny Pearce and her staff of volunteers and had involved support from organisations such as Te Taiwhenua O Heretaunga, Hastings CAB, Christian Motorcycle Club and many local businesses, Jenny says.

"We were devastated when the lockdown prevented the event taking place as a lot of work had gone into this."

The mystery ride was due to leave the Sound Shell on May 16, travelling on a scenic tour through Hawke's Bay with a halfway stop off for a barbecue.

After spot prizes were given out they would return to The Sound Shell for various competitions and trophies for 'best in show', etc.

"Local hot rods were also invited and we know that the support was fantastic. The grand raffle was to take place on that day and we were hoping that this would be our major fundraiser. We have never done this before but keen to look outside the box and this was quite an exciting new venture."

Jenny says a huge amount of hard work went into contacting motorcycle riders and clubs, and building local connections. But all was not lost, as the fundraising raffle went ahead last week, with prize winners drawn by mayor Kirsten Wise.

"We received fantastic support from so many local businesses for the Throttle Up event and our raffle. We were gifted vouchers and goods to enable us to have 18 prizes including first prize of a $100 Mission Estate restaurant voucher, second and third prizes of goodie baskets and other prizes including a set of saucepans, petrol vouchers, cinema, food and shopping vouchers, books and pharmacy items.

"Our own volunteers put together the two huge baskets of goodies and donated items."

Jenny says fundraising is a major issue for voluntary organisations.

"Fundraising is such an issue for groups who don't charge for their services. As a member of Citizens Advice New Zealand we have strict membership principles and guidelines to ensure that we provide a quality service but fundraising has to be achieved at a local level to meet the costs of providing the services it needs for each community it serves."

Jenny says Napier CAB is fortunate to have the support of the Napier City Council's financial grant but they still had a shortfall of $60,000, which was raised through applications to community funders or from their own fundraising activities.

"The more we raise the more services we can provide."

All Napier CAB volunteers go through an extensive ongoing training process and are fortunate to have a very proactive volunteer team who maintain close links with our community to spot any opportunities to improve access to our services, Jenny says.

"Our role is to provide trusted information and advice about absolutely anything which is a huge ask from our volunteers. We are always seeking out new ways to empower people to improve the quality of their lives with knowledge about their rights and New Zealand legislation."

CAB provides outreach clinics for employees at Pan Pac and FPG, presentations to new migrants, international students and local social clubs as well as joining into events such as the Hawke's Bay Careers Expo, to build connections.

"Before the lockdown we had started an outreach clinic in Maraenui and hope to restart this very soon."

More than $2000 of tickets were sold to members of the public before lockdown — Jenny says this money will go towards ensuring volunteers have the resources they need to help our clients.

"We were so disappointed that Throttle Up didn't take place but it has been a real pleasure calling the winners to tell them of their good luck in winning. We still have quite a few gifts ready for our next event. Hopefully we will be able to revisit the Throttle Up event again. Hopefully a local motorcycle club or Hot Rod Club will come forward and join us in our planning for next year."

■ CAB is still on the lookout for a motorcycle or hot rod club who would be willing to come on board and make this a regular fundraiser. For more information contact Jenny Pearce on 027 835 7139 Manager.napier@cab.org.nz