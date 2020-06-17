

There has been a shift in the air, and an opening of hearts as our community settles in to level 1.

At Creative Arts Napier (CAN), we have witnessed joyful reunions, as friends resurface and get together to pay us a visit. As the arts and wellbeing go hand in hand, it has been gratifying to welcome everyone back, and see some new faces as Kiwis from other places come in to check out what the local art community has to offer.

On right now, and open daily is We CAN Celebrate, a community art exhibition showcasing around 60 local artists in the beautiful Main Gallery.

To celebrate NZ life returning to normal, CAN invited our talented and valued Hawke's Bay artists to each exhibit a piece of their artwork. The work might be what the artists created during lockdown, or another piece they are keen to sell. We are encouraging our visitors to buy local and show support for our local artists and designers.

Advertisement

Discover a vast variety of different styles and approaches amongst this eclectic and interesting exhibition.

Richard Boyd Dunlop, based at his gallery in Hastings St, has created a limited edition of 10 prints especially for the exhibition, which will be available to purchase at CAN unframed. Inspired by the style of Andy Warhol, his prints entitled Eve will be available at just $100.

It has been inspiring to see how excited and motivated to exhibit our artists have been. This exhibition has proved to us how important open community exhibitions are, and from this you will start to see many more.

All work is for sale, so please visit and show your support, for what has been a difficult time for many artists, particularly those whose sole income comes from the art they produce. You may find the perfect piece to fall in love with, and many can be taken straight home. This exhibition runs until July 2.

This week, on Friday, June 26 from 5pm-7pm come along to the opening of another very special exhibition. Humanity; Unseen Faces is a rare collection of documentary photography taken by Fátimih Anís throughout Syria, Pakistan, India, and New York.

Fatimih is interested in life and cultural niches, in its naturally painful, rustic, and raw elements; engaging and observing without exploitation or disruption. Fátimih was formally educated in Philadelphia and New York City, in the fields of photography-documentary and photojournalism, design, and psychology.

Documentary photography can open us up to a transcendent human experience; Fátimih uses this medium to reveal the intricate beauty within human cultures. She works on discovering the story between environment and subject to awaken compassion and cross cultural understanding. A poignant collection of work, in these times of much-needed change.

If you are a budding photographer, come along and meet Fatimih at her opening, and view her work in the Small Gallery until Thursday, July 23.

Advertisement

Have a guess what other event is creeping up on us? School holidays, that's what. Are you sorted with some fun activities to keep your littlies from spending hours on devices? Well CAN has the answer for you.

Book in to the Pencil Room School Holiday Art Classes, which run from Monday, July 6 until Friday, July 10, and choose from 10 different activities for ages 7-14, which can be booked as a morning or afternoon option as well as whole days. Perfect for the grandchildren, if they are coming to visit, or if you have to work and need your kids to be occupied for the whole day. Book and pay through the Pencil Room, www.thepencilroom.co.nz. Be quick though, as these classes are extremely popular.

Additionally, upstairs in the Mezzanine Studio, join St. Beads for a variety of School Holiday Beading Classes from Saturday, July 4-Saturday, July 18, making everything from bracelets to beaded angels and key chains/bag tags. There is a programme available for you to choose from on the St Beads website: www.stbeads.co.nz where you can also register and pre-pay. These classes are suitable for children aged five years and upwards.

One last date for your diary: Friday, July 3, 5pm-7pm is the Special Preview Night for our very special and jam-packed CAN Winter Art & Design Market.

Be one of the first to browse locally made, beautifully handcrafted products made by our talented Hawke's Bay artists. Refreshments will be served, all are welcome and a beautiful box of goodies will be available to win in the latest CAN Fundraiser Raffle for just $2 a ticket. Grab a friend and make an evening of it.

■ Lisa Feyen is interim manager for Creative Arts Napier (CAN), 16 Byron St. CAN is open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. Free entry. Info: 835-9448, thecan.co.nz or Facebook.