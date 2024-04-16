Iveta recalls happy moments during her 15 years at Ruahine School.�

Ruahine School teacher Iveta Senior told students and staff it had been an “enormous privilege” to teach there.

After almost 15 years, she has left the school and was farewelled with presentations from staff and students.

Ruahine School principal Kate Greer and deputy Lee Gibbs praise teacher Iveta Senior’s great qualities.

Principal Kate Greer spoke at the farewell.

“This afternoon we are bidding farewell to Mrs Senior — a kaiako who is truly remarkable, someone whose dedication and hard work have left a permanent mark on the hearts of countless students here at Ruahine School.

“Mrs Senior has devoted an astonishing 15 years to shaping the minds of our Ruahine Rockers. That’s longer than any of you students are old, but remarkably, Iveta, I don’t think you have aged a day.”

Greer described Senior’s qualities including her “ability to think deeply about how to make learning engaging and creative” and “instilling a love of learning that goes far beyond the call of duty”.

A junior class gift shared a humorous memory.

Senior students present Iveta with a pounamu gift.

Students representing each class then made a presentation, also commenting about how they will always remember her caring and love.

Senior said it had been “an enormous privilege” to teach at Ruahine School for almost 15 years, after relieving at all the other schools in the district for almost another 15 years.

She worked under four principals and calculated she had taught more than 400 pupils at Ruahine, including her own children.

“The school over this time has gone from strength to strength to become the best school with high academic achievements, which do not happen accidentally but through hard and dedicated work of all the staff and the support of the school community,” she said.

Parent Brian Caswill came to thank Iveta for teaching his four children.

“I have loved my time at Ruahine School and I value the relationships that I have developed with the families and students of the school.”

A school haka concludes the farewell.

With that the student haka group performed with passion reflecting their reciprocated affections, and the school, true to form, went on to acknowledge student achievers in the classroom, swimming, mathematics and other academic fields.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



