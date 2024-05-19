Poland’s ambassador Grzegorz Kowal, right, learns more about the camp for Polish children, who were sent from war-ravaged Europe to New Zealand in 1944.

For Poland’s ambassador Grzegorz Kowal, the chance to spend a day in Pahīatua one more time before he leaves New Zealand provided an “unforgettable memory”.

The ambassador, who will be returning to Warsaw when his tenure ends around the end of July, came to the Tararua District township earlier this month to be part of celebrations of Poland’s national flag day.

He explains that May is historically and traditionally a month of celebration for Poles, both those living in the country as well as for those who are living abroad.

The celebration starts on May 1, which is Labour Day in Poland, continuing until May 3 for Constitution Day.

May 2 marks the Day of Polonia and Poles living abroad, as well as the country’s national flag day.

Pahiatua raised the Polish flag to greet Poland’s ambassador Grzegorz Kowal and to mark Poland’s national flag day.

The township of Pahīatua has a special link to Poland as it was the location of the camp for Polish children sent from war-ravaged Europe to New Zealand in 1944.

Tararua district councillor Alison Franklin says the idea for recognising Poland’s national flag day was initially from the Pahīatua Museum and it was felt the day needed to be recognised.

With several local businesses on board, shop windows were decorated and the ambassador was invited to a civic reception.

“We thought it was important to have him there for such a special day,” Alison says.

Businesses were invited to dress their windows in the colours of the Polish flag.

The celebration included the raising of the Polish flag as well as a walk around the township to view the window displays, along with a visit to the museum.

Ambassador Kowal says the flag not only symbolises Polish nationality. It also stands for a graphic symbol of his country.

“It is a story-teller and is deeply associated with our spirit and heritage.”

He says when people were struggling for independence, they fought under the Polish flag.

“At the times when we were deprived of our state, those colours were lifting up our national spirit.

“People were dying defending it and it was also being celebrated in the most important moments of our history.”

The connection with Pahīatua is also part of a story told under the flag.

“For Polish orphans coming to New Zealand in 1944, everything was unknown, except the Polish flag which reminded them of their lost homeland.

Poland’s ambassador Grzegorz Kowal spoke at a civic function to celebrate Poland’s national flag day.

“And with that symbol, they were greeted by citizens of a small but proud New Zealand town.”

Ambassador Kowal says it was an honour to walk along Pahīatua’s streets on the day with representatives of the Polish community in New Zealand as well as Pahīatua officials.

“A day spent in Pahīatua will stay with me as an unforgettable memory about a bond between two nations which was carved in the middle of South-Eastern North Island during the dark days of World War II.”

Pukaha/Mt Bruce general manager Emily Court was also a guest at the reception and she spoke of the strong connection between the wildlife sanctuary and the ambassador, as he was a guest last year at the ceremony to name a Kiwi chick, Porana, descended from the last known white Kiwi still living in captivity - Mapuna.

Porana is due to be released into the wild very soon.

Meanwhile, plans are well under way to mark the 80th anniversary of the Polish children coming to New Zealand, with a two-day event to be held in November.







