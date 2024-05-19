The former site Hillcrest school site in Pahiatua.

The planning processes for the Matamau, Hillcrest Dannevirke and Hillcrest Pahiatua school properties is gathering momentum, with the expectation that plans will be submitted to Tararua District Council over the coming months proposing the building of about 90 new homes.

Rāngitāne received these three ex-education properties as part of the Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Wairarapa Treaty Settlement in 2017 and the properties were vested within Tū Mai Rā Investment, the iwi’s post-settlement entity.

Each property was identified as being ideal for the development of housing and over the past year, teams have been undertaking preparatory work to ensure the soils, infrastructure, and local amenities will support medium-density developments on each site.

Work has also been undertaken in parallel to understand the local housing need within each community and potential users of the two Hillcrest developments. It is expected each site will incorporate a mix of rental, home ownership and seniors housing that takes full advantage of the stunning sight lines and natural assets.

“Each site is being designed to foster community”, says Rāngitāne Tu Mai Rā Trust CEO Darrin Apanui “with central open spaces forming the heart of each subdivision, surrounded by home configurations of various sizes to suit every stage in life”.

“Whānau can find their perfect haven within these connected communities and we are confident that the high-quality developments will complement the properties surrounding them.”

Hillcrest Dannevirke and Hillcrest Pahiatua

Both sites have the capability to offer a quality housing environment for many segments of the market. It is expected each site will incorporate a mix of affordable rental, home ownership and seniors housing that takes full advantage of the stunning views and amenity values each town offers.

On both sites, work is underway with arborists to assess the health of many of the established trees, as it is the intention to retain as many of the plantings as is practical and incorporate them within the open spaces and shared community areas.

Matamau

The ex-Matamau School is proposed for development into a Papakāinga type development where about 10 homes will be built with whānau alongside a food production project that could offer jobs and incomes for whānau. As the papakāinga gathers momentum, work will continue between the iwi, consultants and whānau to progress the development of food-production capability onsite.

The May 30 Budget decisions

“The work being undertaken on each site has been supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Design, but decisions on further funding support by the Government are on hold until the 30 May Budget and for new fund settings to emerge following that,” Mr Apanui says.

“The pace of progress for each of the developments is dependent on these Cabinet decisions being made now, but our hope is that the Government remains committed to the building of affordable housing within our region. That being the case, we are hopeful of starting earthworks and infrastructure during the upcoming summer and have the first houses being built in early 2026.”

Central and local government officials have been supportive of the developments within the Tararua District, acknowledging what is proposed is perhaps the largest increase in housing within the region since the 1970s.