Serious crash near Norsewood leaves six injured, one critical

Hawkes Bay Today
A crash on State Highway 2 which injured six was on the same stretch of road where another serious crash happened only days earlier.

A serious crash near Norsewood left six people injured only days after another serious incident on the same stretch of road.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near the intersection with Edgeley Rd about 11:20am on Saturday according to a police statement.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said six injured people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

One in a critical condition was taken by helicopter, while four were in a moderate condition and one was in a minor condition.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi made updates through social media advising State Highway 2 was closed near Edgeley Rd for several hours until it reopened at 3pm.

Another serious crash only days earlier happened just over one kilometre away near the State Highway 2 intersection with Blairgowrie Rd.

A man in his 50s had serious injuries at the time but had stabilised in Hawke’s Bay Hospital as of Friday.

