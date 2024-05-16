Hawke’s Bay Expressway saw three crashes in just over 12 hours overnight.

The first was about 6.40pm on Thursday, when a single-vehicle crash caused significant damage to an expressway barrier near Onekawa.

The incident closed north and southbound lanes of the expressway between Watchman Rd, by Hawke’s Bay Airport, and Prebensen Dr in Napier until 8pm, according to NZ Transport Agency

A 50km speed limit remained in place overnight along that stretch of road due to the damaged flexible median barrier.

A police statement said police were making inquiries with the uninjured driver.

A three-vehicle nose-to-tail crash on the expressway between Omahu Rd and Evenden Rd was reported to police at 7am on Friday.

The southbound lane was blocked but was expected to reopen shortly after 8.15am, according to a police spokesman.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Finally, there was a minor crash at the intersection of Evenden Rd and the expressway about 7.50am.

The police spokesman said the incident appeared minor.

Ambulance staff were not required.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s is in a stable condition after a serious crash on State Highway 2 south of Norsewood earlier on Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash near Blairgowrie Rd at 2.26pm left the man in a serious condition, according to St John.

A Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman confirmed the man was stable at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Friday morning.