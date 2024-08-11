Advertisement
Pahīatua student’s Mexican tour a good experience

Leanne Warr
3 mins to read
Tararua College student Rebecca Andersen was given the opportunity to join the Global Amateur Tour in Mexico, competing against other equestrians from other countries.

Young rider Rebecca Andersen found it quite an experience taking part in the Global Amateur Tour in Mexico.

The Year 11 Tararua College student was asked by her coach if she wanted to go on the tour.

She says the first day she was told about it, she was at a show and things hadn’t gone well.

Global Amateur Tour, according to the website, provides an opportunity for riders to train and compete at locations around the world.

Rebecca had to fundraise for the trip.

“People were very supportive and helped us,” she says.

Her first two days in Mexico were spent sightseeing and on the third day, all the competitors drew their horses out of a hat.

“That same day we rode them and if anyone didn’t get along with their horse, they would, obviously, have no horse.”

Rebecca spent a few days getting acquainted with her horse before the competition.
Fortunately for Rebecca, she got along very well with her mount, spending three days training before going into competition.

On her first day of competition her horse was “really good”.

“We had one rail but that was all right though, because I was still really happy with him.”

Rebecca got 11th place on her first day.

On her second day, she felt she was not in form.

“I was riding so badly,” she says, adding that she ended up with two rails, which wasn’t ideal.

By the end of the competition, she was 10th overall, also getting the second-highest place for a foreign rider.

Rebecca was among several riders from other countries including Australia and Chile, as well as riders from Mexico.

She says they were all very competitive but also “really nice”.

Equestrian sport in Mexico is not only highly competitive but out of a population of about 6 million, only 1500 are involved in the sport, she says.

She believes it’s because the sport is expensive and only those who are well off can afford to take part.

Rebecca began competitively showjumping when she got her first pony, Ben, at the age of 11.

“I was kind of just like a little pony club kid. I didn’t do much when I was younger.”

On her current pony, Frank, she has jumped in the Grand Prix.

One thing Rebecca loves about horse riding is that after a bad day, she can get on her horse and go for a ride.

“It’s quite relaxing and it gets you fit too.”

Rebecca will be gearing up for the show season, which starts in October, and will likely be competing at the annual Southern Hawke’s Bay equestrian event in Dannevirke early next year.

