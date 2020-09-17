The manager of the champion Hastings Boys' High School Under 15 rugby side may be the chip showing the old block how it's done at McLean Park in Napier on Sunday.

Hamish Jenkinson, whose team plays an historic Hawke's Bay Secondary Schools Division 1 final in the curtain-raiser, is the son of Magpies assistant manager Brian Jenkinson, whose side plays Counties Manukau in the main game.

On Sunday, whatever happens in the curtain-raiser, HBHS will be winners.

Jenkinson Jnr's U15 side - the only U15 side to make a Div 1 final - is playing the HBHS

Third XV, consisting of players aged 16-18 years.

Jenkinson Snr has been at it a long time, from coaching his son's teams throughout the children's grades, through managing the First XV at Taradale High School, to being part of the Magpies' management team since 2007.

The dad, Brian Jenkinson, bringing the Ranfurly Shield home to Hawke's Bay after the Magpies beat Otago in Dunedin in 2013.

Jenkinson Jnr, a teacher at HBHS, is also clocking up some milestones.

Last year his team won the national Under 15 tournament title, and last month it won a Super 8 schools Under 15 tournament.

Asked for an appraisal of the management skills passed down by his dad, Jenkinson Jnr says: "Where do I start?"

In short, his dad was always honest and expected the same of others.

Like many dads-coaches, he was perhaps harsher on his boy than other teammates, and Jenkinson Jnr reckons he's where he is today because of the time and commitment his father has put in over the years.

Jenkinson Jnr played Ross Shield primary schools rugby for Napier but ultimately regards himself as a "slow" loose forward best leaving it to the "big boys".

He has a touch of the old-school nature of school team management, as a teacher who, like many, is happy to extend his commitment to pupils into voluntary roles outside of school hours.

"It's the passion, it's in the blood," says Brian Jenkinson, who does not rule out the possibility that he and his son could one day end up managing opposing sides at McLean Park.

Although his son says he'd prefer they were either on the same team, or maybe one day he could be in a position to join the Magpies when his dad has finally bowed out.

When that may be, however, is anyone's guess.

"Each year Dad keeps saying he's going to chuck it in," says Jenkinson Jnr.

"Mum says he'll be bored and won't know what to do."

Aware of the potential for a career in rugby team management – as epitomised by Hawke's Bay's long-time All Blacks manager Darren Shand, Jenkinson Jnr is not, however, looking past the few hours after Sunday's game.

After a compact season of 13 games in two months, including a win and a loss against the Third XV, he says his wife is looking forward to having him at home.