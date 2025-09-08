Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NPC Battle of the Bays: Hawke’s Bay v Bay of Plenty shapes as a cracker

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Hawke's Bay substitute Andrew Tauatevalu (centre) gets the acclaim after scoring on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor, Action Press

Hawke's Bay substitute Andrew Tauatevalu (centre) gets the acclaim after scoring on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor, Action Press

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies and the Bay of Plenty Steamers have set up a big Battle of the Bays ′25 after two big wins in the sixth round of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC over the weekend.

With three tries in each half of the match in front of a crowd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save