NPC Rugby: Wellington Lions sink Magpies’ home finals bid

3 mins to read
Billy Proctor of the Wellington Lions hot on attack. Photo / Elias Rodriguez www.photosport.nz

By Corban Boyd

The Magpies dreams of securing a home quarter final were dashed after a determined Wellington Lions side clawed back from an early deficit to win 46-28 on Saturday afternoon.

Despite leading 21-0 after the first 20 minutes, Hawke’s Bay couldn’t hold on as ill-discipline and defensive lapses allowed Wellington to storm home in the capital.

Hawke’s Bay started hot. They worked through 10 phases before Lincoln McClutchie sent Keiran Higgins through the Wellington line inside the 22 and Harry Godfrey picked the ball off the base of the ruck and crossed the chalk three minutes into the game putting the Magpies up 7-0.

The Magpies were looking to score again when a pass from McClutchie was knocked down, stopping a certain try and ended with Kyle Preston being sent to the bin for 10. Tyrone Thompson added to the scoreboard from the lineout drive and Godfrey was at it again soon after, stretching the lead to 21-0 with another try after slick work from Folau Fakatava.

From that point, the match swung dramatically in Wellington’s favour. A poor kick from Higgins handed Wellington possession, and Tjay Clarke capitalised to get them on the board. The home side then ran in three more tries before the break, with Kyle Preston, Billy Proctor, and Losi Filipo all scoring off the back of loose Magpies play.

Going into halftime, Wellington had not only erased the deficit but taken a 22-21 lead.

The second half was a more even affair initially, but discipline continued to plague Hawke’s Bay.

Riley Higgins extended Wellington’s lead after relentless forward pressure, crossing in the corner 10 minutes into the half. Siale Luaki then added to the tally, benefiting from sustained possession to score from close range, pushing the lead to 36-21.

The Magpies finally got some front foot ball in the 67th minute after a rampage that saw Wellington score 36 unanswered points. Wellington were penalised and kicked for touch. They secured the lineout and went to work when Thompson barged over the line to reduce the deficit to 36-28.

It was too little too late as Wellington continued to pile on the pressure in the last quarter of the game. Julian Savea would get the final try as he busted out of a tackle and carried three Magpies over the line to score. A penalty goal in the 80th minute to Jackson Garden-Bachop gave Wellington the win 46-28.

The Magpies now look to win next week to keep their run to the final alive.


