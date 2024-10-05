Billy Proctor of the Wellington Lions hot on attack. Photo / Elias Rodriguez www.photosport.nz

By Corban Boyd

The Magpies dreams of securing a home quarter final were dashed after a determined Wellington Lions side clawed back from an early deficit to win 46-28 on Saturday afternoon.

Despite leading 21-0 after the first 20 minutes, Hawke’s Bay couldn’t hold on as ill-discipline and defensive lapses allowed Wellington to storm home in the capital.

Hawke’s Bay started hot. They worked through 10 phases before Lincoln McClutchie sent Keiran Higgins through the Wellington line inside the 22 and Harry Godfrey picked the ball off the base of the ruck and crossed the chalk three minutes into the game putting the Magpies up 7-0.

The Magpies were looking to score again when a pass from McClutchie was knocked down, stopping a certain try and ended with Kyle Preston being sent to the bin for 10. Tyrone Thompson added to the scoreboard from the lineout drive and Godfrey was at it again soon after, stretching the lead to 21-0 with another try after slick work from Folau Fakatava.