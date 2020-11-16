Understated elegance at its best

"Wairoaiti" Homestead, a gracious, tranquil home situated at 119 Holt Road, Bay View, Napier, is a highly desirable 3.99ha lifestyle property which originally formed part of a large farm in the Seafield Valley, owned by the well-known Holt family.

Built on a single level, this 390m2 home has a provenance dating back to the 1900s and is actually a culmination of three houses that have undergone a series of additions and alterations including an award winning renovation under the direction of Clarkson Architects. So well executed, you think it has always just been one single homestead.

The result is an expansive family home, graceful, with understated elegance and perfect for the Hawke's Bay lifestyle.

Image / Supplied.

The first thing I noticed when entering the impressive hallway was the polished matai flooring flowing throughout the home, except bedrooms and offices. The hallway is extremely wide and the large skylight enables the natural light to flood in. The vast wall space is a perfect backdrop to display large pieces of art.

Anyone who knows me knows that kitchens are my thing! You will have no trouble giving Julia Childs a run for her money in this one. It has everything you could possibly want in a kitchen. Designed to appreciate the era of the home with tongue and grove cabinetry, but with an emphasis on a clean lined look including functionality. The extensive use of stainless steel which has been used for the large central island achieves this and it works! With high end appliances, gas hob, under-bench oven, room for your double fridge and with the clever use of an overhead pot holder, cooking will become your favourite pastime! Plus there is a large scullery/come second an entertainers' dream.

Image / Supplied.

The dining area is open-plan and bi-fold windows let you overlook a well fenced and heated pool and, if tennis is your thing, you are catered for as well!

The formal lounge is a great size and by great size, I mean big enough to easily house a full-size snooker table! A bespoke wall of cupboards and shelves lets you display your favourite object de art and with huge picture windows looking out to the expansive garden and a large open fire this room has atmosphere as well as comfort.

Built for relaxation there are two rooms you are going to really enjoy spending time in, Firstly the media room with dark blue walls, patterned wallpaper of varied blue hues, lush plump curtains and a dark moody feel, perfect atmosphere for watching movies. You will also love the outdoor room with bi-fold doors, matai flooring and Louvretech covered outdoor roof. Open the doors and you can enjoy a paved area, ideal for al fresco dining and on cooler evenings enjoy the outside fire place.

Image / Supplied.

The generous separate laundry has a pull out ironing board and hanging rack and nearby is a light filled study and a powder room.

All of the five bedrooms are a really generous size, tons of storage and all have beautiful window dressings, and soft grey carpet.

The master bedroom has a bespoke designed walk-in wardrobe, not an inch of wasted space! There is a large ensuite, double sinks, tiled floor, mirrored wall….this is luxury at its best.

There is a family bathroom with bath, walk-in shower and beautifully laid and designed tiles.

Guess you are wondering how you heat a house of this size? Well along with solar panels there is a superb heating system consisting of individual non evasive radiators in most rooms, fueled by a wood pellet burner which is both efficient and economical.

Impressive country gardens designed by Moorhead and Newdick landscape architects in 2011 surround the home. A mix of large established trees are complemented by the contemporary design of clipped buxus hedges of varying heights and a mixture of sun loving, heat resistant plantings.

This property is well located, letting you enjoy a rural lifestyle that gives you the best of both worlds. A home, perfect to start building family memories while enjoying a lifestyle others will be envious of.

SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Damian Sweetapple 021 503 337

James Haggerty 027 485 8419

To find out more www.oneroof.co.nz/1502426