Mary Redington, Willis Legal-Taradale Law. Image / Supplied.

Enjoy coffee and cake in Taradale…that’s the law!

Thriving local business Taradale Law, recently teamed up with one of Hawke's Bay's leading law firms, Willis Legal. To help celebrate, Mary Redington has invited all clients undertaking work with Willis Legal, Taradale office to share in the occasion. In those proverbial words… 'Let them eat cake!'

"We wanted all our valued clients to join us in celebrating a new era in our continued legal support of the local community," says Mary. "By partnering up with a larger law firm like Willis Legal, we are able to offer our clients more in terms of professional resources and even higher levels of specialised service. However, we will still be providing the same personal and caring approach."

Image / Supplied.

And what could be more thoughtful than offering their existing and new clients a free barista coffee and delicious cake from neighbouring Barnaby's Café, during their next appointment.

"Whether it's a new home purchase, land development, commercial matter, asset planning, dispute or family matter, we can help make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible," Mary explains. "With the legal depth of Willis Legal behind us we can ensure we cover all aspects of the law."

Willis Legal already has offices in Napier and Hastings and is also expanding. It is attracting an exciting and diverse range of legal talent from within the region and outside.

Willis Legal Partner Kevin Callinicos, believes it's the approachable team culture that has led to their overall popularity. "We continue to see growth in both our client portfolio and enquiries from really talented legal professionals, who want to be part of our dynamic and friendly approach to carrying out the law."

Casey Hucker recently returned to Willis Legal after time overseas and working in another local Napier law firm. The dynamic team culture has helped her settle back in and now she feels like she never left. She is excited to be part of the expanding Willis team, and being a Taradale resident, looks forward to working closely with the Taradale office and her local community.

Left to Right Kevin Callinicos Elizabeth Nash, Mary Redington , Trista Halford , Casey Hucker from Willis Legal and Taradale Law. Image / Supplied.

It seems sitting in the famous Willis Legal chair feels good for a lot of people. And now Mary and her enthusiastic Taradale Law team, of Legal Executive Trista Halford and Registered Conveyancer Elizabeth Nash, are fitting in comfortably too. So wherever you're sitting, friendly and expert legal advice is not far away and at the Willis Legal, Taradale office, there's a real sweetener to go in and sort out your legal affairs - whatever they may be.

Willis Legal -Taradale Law can be found at Gloucester Court, Taradale www.willislegal.co.nz and appointments for legal advice can be made by calling (06) 844 0940. Conditions may apply to free Coffee/hot drink and cake offer, valid until end of 2021.