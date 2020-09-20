Don't miss the 159th Hawke's Bay A&P Show!

Photo / Supplied.

This three-day extravaganza will be fun for all the family.

Together we would like to extend a personal invitation for you to attend the 159th Hawke's Bay A&P Show to be held on Wednesday 19th, Thursday 20th and Friday 21st October 2022! This three-day extravaganza will be fun for all the family.

Welcoming approximately 30,000 visitors through the gates, the Hawke's Bay A&P Show, hosted at the Tomoana Showgrounds by the Hawke's Bay A&P Society, is a massive event that truly brings rural life to the city like no other event can.

After two scaled back Show's caused by COVID-19 restrictions, the Show team have been busy re-designing and re-imagining the Hawke's Bay A&P Show. 2022 will see us roll out a new layout and focus on community engagement, agricultural activities and our highly attended education programme. The 2022 Hawke's Bay A&P Show is set to be a fun and educational day out, with something for everyone.

The event is supported by approximately 400 volunteers, local educational partners, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and the rural services.

Agricultural Shows are iconic events which provide community connections and wellbeing. The Hawke's Bay A&P Show encourages rural education and career pathways to employment within the primary sector. Competitions and benchmarking of agricultural pursuits and produce are utilized as methods to engage with youth and connect through to further positive opportunities.

The Hawke's Bay A&P Show is a cornerstone event within the Hawke's Bay community and each year highlights the importance of farming and growing to our community and honors the tradition and legacy of the agriculture and pastoral legends that created the event over 158 years ago.

Some of the country's best and most prestigious livestock and equestrian events will pack a three-day schedule and this will be accompanied by a huge amount of fun filled family entertainment including the famous Mahons Carnival rides. Along with ponies and horses, sheep, cattle, donkeys, dogs, pigs, poultry and many other animals too.

We have partnered with the Hastings District Council to reduce ticket prices which we are sure will be well received by the community And result in greater numbers attending the event and participating. This approach taken by the Hawke's Bay A&P Society was to encourage greater attendance and exposure to the primary sector where everyone will benefit.

This changed model will be refined for 2022 with the event continuing to be three days in duration.

The first day of the event will be focussed on the education programme with a strong interaction with schools across the region already commenced. The focus of day two will be on the rural communities with a strong campaign to draw participants back to the livestock sections and a broad participation across all areas of the event. Day three, Hawke's Bay Anniversary Day will be focused on the urban community of Hawke's Bay and drawing crowds into the Showgrounds to experience the iconic event, and watch the iconic Show Jumping World Cup.

The Society continues to work with partners to bring together the many communities of Hawke's Bay. The A&P Show promotes inclusion, acceptance and diversity.

The A&P Show champions all that is great about the Hawke's Bay region and rural New Zealand, allowing visitors to take part in traditional activities, heritage and culture, along with supporting the great strides the sector is taking in agricultural and business innovation.

This year pre-sale tickets are available online, Visit; https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/hawkes-bay-a-p-show-2022/hastings to purchase your tickets and skip the queues!

See you at the Show!