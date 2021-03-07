Discover Woodford House

Image / Supplied.

Bay growers offering a range of roles at sign up session in February.

We're an Anglican boarding and day school in Hawke's Bay for Year 7-13 girls. We warmly invite parents looking for the next step in their daughter's education journey, to learn more about our School.

Shine brighter at Woodford House.

Each and every girl is nurtured and guided so that her light will shine. What that light is, is different for every girl. It may be academic success, sporting achievement or spiritual growth. Or it may be making long-lasting friendships, feeling a part of her community or blossoming into a confident young woman.

We understand that every girl is an individual and that all girls grow at a different pace. We believe our job is to let each girl's personality and potential reveal itself, so that her light within will shine through.

Our Identity.

Our goal is to deliver an outstanding education to our girls, an education which is founded on scholarship, tradition and faith. The vision of our founder, Mabel Annie Hodge, 'to create a real school for girls where the head, heart and hands are engaged', is as relevant today as it was 127 years ago when the gates to our School first opened.

Why Woodford House?

We are privileged to offer:

· Small classes. With a school role of 360 girls, Woodford House is a small school with a big heart. Each girl is known by her name and treated as part of the Woodford House whānau

· A 100% pass rate across NCEA Levels 1, 2 and 3 in 2020 www.woodford.school.nz/ncea2020

· One of the largest boarding schools in New Zealand, with weekly and full boarders.

Boarding gives girls confidence and independence.

Being a boarder is so much more than living at school. It is about being part of an extended family and feeling comfortable, nurtured and safe in a home away from home. Our boarders often show maturity and empathy beyond their years. By boarding at Woodford House, girls form life-long friendships that give them support and sisterhood through school, and beyond.

Catering for all needs.

Woodford House partners with Orton's - a well-known and respected catering company in Hawke's Bay. Orton's have been catering for events for 35 years.

Woodford House and Orton's share in the philosophy of using high quality, fresh, seasonal and locally-sourced food to provide our girls with healthy, nutritionally balanced and delicious meals every day.

Continuing the conversation.

We would value the opportunity to tell you more about our wonderful School and what opportunities await your daughter. Join us at our 2021 Open Day on Friday 26 March between 2 and 6pm and discover for yourself how we could make a difference in your daughter's future. Register at www.woodford.school.nz.

If you are unable to attend our Open Day, and live in the Taupō or Gisborne areas, please check our Facebook page www.facebook.com/woodfordhouseschool for dates for our Parent Information Evenings in those areas.