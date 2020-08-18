COMMENT

I always write my column for Wednesday's paper on Tuesday afternoon.

When I was writing it last week I never for a minute thought that very evening I would be holding my breath as the Prime Minister took to the podium once again.

When the alert flashes started coming across the television screen telling us that the PM would be making an announcement at 9.30pm my stomach dropped. I knew, as I'm sure everyone did, that the news was not going to be good.

Jacinda Ardern was not going to tell us all was well and all alert levels had been dropped.

If she was going to do that it would have been at a day time press conference not one that appeared to come out of the blue.

Linda Hall is Assistant Editor, Hawke's Bay Today.

As we waited I could feel myself getting really anxious even though I kept telling myself to stay calm.

The minutes ticked by so slowly as they do when you are waiting. Finally when the news came that there was community transmission in Auckland and it was moving to level 3 while the rest of the country moved to level 2 — I had a glass of wine.

I felt better.

The next day was really strange. It appears that we had forgotten how to social distance and that everyone had run out of flour again.

I ventured into one supermarket at 2.30pm to get a Lotto ticket and thought I'd have a wee look around while in there. It wasn't too busy but all the flour was gone unless you wanted the last few 5kg bags or gluten-free — there was plenty of that.

I totally understand why people go a bit crazy with their shopping especially those that couldn't buy flour for a few weeks when we were in level 4 lockdown.

And it is perfectly normal to want to make sure you can feed your family but consideration for others is important too.

I went to New World in Hastings to do my shopping on Saturday and what a joy it was.

Hardly anyone around. The shelves were pretty well stocked. I take my hat off to all the people that must have been working around the clock at the end of last week.

At the checkout I asked the operator if it had been a busy day. "No. It's quiet for a Saturday but it's been crazy busy the last few days."

They said that the queue at one stage on Wednesday was right back to produce and that shoppers couldn't get to the shelves because the lines of people were in their way.

They also said that the majority of people had their trolleys stacked high and were spending hundreds of dollars.

It appears we haven't really learned anything from lockdown.

We have all been told for years that we should have an emergency kit in case of an earthquake. Enough food and water for at least three days plus a well-stocked First Aid Kit.

Perhaps it's time we also had a Covid-kit. Put your flour in an airtight container, chuck in some yeast and baking powder, loo paper, tissues, canned food, better put some treats in such as chippies and lollies — oh, and don't forget the gloves, masks, soap and sanitiser.

Put an extra bottle of milk and a loaf or two of bread in the freezer along with some frozen veges — sorted.

Be prepared — the bonus about being prepared is you don't end up paying $15 for 10 disposable face masks that most likely cost $5 the week before.

