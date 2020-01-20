It is a clichéd refrain trotted out when adults put innocent people at risk but "what about the children?" is an apt response to the latest gang altercation in Hawke's Bay.

A pellet from a shotgun fired in Taradale on Sunday lodged in a child's car seat, while a child was in the seat.

READ MORE:

• Inside a Mongrel Mob workshop

• Mongrel Mob Kingdom's new PR person wants to fight stigma around gangs

• Mongrel Mob chapter hits back at police claims the gang does no good

• Mongrel Mob Kingdom announces first female chapter

Sunday's stoush also saw a man shot and injured. It would seem he wasn't an innocent bystander.

Advertisement

It is the latest public flare up between Black Power and Mongrel Mob, and happened almost two months to the day after shots were fired outside the Napier Medical Centre, after a stabbed man was taken there.

The stab wound related to an earlier altercation near a skate bowl in Anderson Park, in Greenmeadows.

On Sunday, a witness described what they saw as "completely crazy".

Black Power members had armed themselves with golf clubs and other impromptu weapons before a clash with a large group of Mongrel Mob members who had been eating at a restaurant next to McDonald's.

A vehicle swerved toward the group, and Mongrel Mob members had attacked it before five shots rang out, possibly aimed at the vehicle.

Nearby businesses locked their doors, in fear.

The injured man fronted at Hawke's Bay Hospital, with supporters who put the fear of God into other people at A&E with their anti-social behaviour.

The conduct has been denounced publicly, but it does little to quell the growing concern that gang members are starting to make Napier and Hastings a less pleasant place to live.

Advertisement

And yes, it's become a valid observation that sooner or later, an innocent bystander is going to get killed.

Yes, police have had their numbers increased.

Yes, 56,000 illegal guns were handed in as part of the gun buyback, following the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Taking those illegal weapons out of circulation is a positive.

But a legal weapon in the hands of a gang member remains a massive negative.

You don't need to belong to a golf club to find a nine iron to swing in a street brawl, and a gang member doesn't need a gun licence to get their hands around a perfectly legal shot gun.

So what do we do about it?

Right now there doesn't seem to be an obvious answer that will quell gang tension, and the growing public fear about what might happen next, all on the doorstep of the Minister of Police.