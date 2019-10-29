Halloween. What was once the domain of American sitcoms and the occasional movie has become a full-blown kids' calendar activity.

One of those ones that are etched in their tiny minds, like a bookmark in the novel of life.

"Why can you remember every event in the year that somehow, someway involves lollies or bouncy castles, but not to bring your lunchbox up in the afternoon?" I ask, knowing the answer is full well general laziness.

"I don't know Dad, how come you can remember every day that might possibly include a barbecue but not where you put your keys five minutes ago?" should have been the answer.

And so the Halloween questions have started for the year. "Can we?", "If we are going trick or treating can I be that dragon from the movie we watched or that lady from the YouTube video?" There are so many YouTube videos I couldn't even begin to guess who "That lady" is.

Can we get $70,000 worth of decorations and turn our place into the spookiest stop in all of New Zealand? Okay, so not EXACTLY phrased like that, but that's certainly what it felt like as the one holding the wallet.

"You know what the most frightening sound in the world is?" I'll casually ask, and answer my own question "The sound of my wallet opening to cover yet another kids' event."

But the one thing we agreed upon was that we would have at least some level of participation.

Including letting the other neighbourhood kids know we'll probably have a bag of lollies or two to hand over to those that made an effort.

(Handy hint, if you turn up in your normal clothes with a bag expecting treats, we have broccoli florets to drop you).

And so it's off to the shops to find some sort of sign that we are Halloween-friendly. A spooky skeleton, like a cut out of Victoria Beckham or something.

A pumpkin or two, or a plastic gravestone. Because I think this Halloween, to sort the grumpy grandpas from the Halloween Harrys we should all agree that if there's something spooky on the outside of the house, it's acceptable for a knock, and if the curtains are drawn, there's nothing spooky, and there's a sign that says "Trespassers, especially trick or treaters will be fed to the rabid dogs," it's probably best to go next door! Happy trick or treating!

