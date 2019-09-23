I was quite shocked when I read the news about the Hastings Railway Station burning down in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It's quite obliviously destroyed beyond repair and it won't be long before there is a gaping hole where a building that holds many memories for not just Hawke's Bay people, but people from all over the country.

People have been posting comments on social media about their memories of this "iconic" Hastings building which stood on the corner of St Aubyn Street and Sir James Watties Place.

The station's history dates back to 1874 when the first small building was opened.

What's left of it was opened in 1962 but has been empty since the Bay Express service ended in 2001.

I have often walked past it and on to the platform and thought what an absolute shame it was that it had been left to go to rack and ruin.

Neglected and bleak it has sat empty for years, the perfect target for vandals.

It had potential but it also had a problem — asbestos.

I'm assuming it was a difficult problem for the Hastings District Council to solve.

According to the council they and KiwiRail had several conversation about plans for the building but it looks like they were in put in the too hard basket.

What a pity. Ormondville managed to saves its railway station. It's preserved for generations to come, so did Otaki. I'm pretty sure there are plenty of other railway stations around the country that have been shown a bit of love.

Council have said the site "was an important entrance to the CBD".

If it was important it should not have taken almost 18 years to decide what to do with it.

Police have said the fire was suspicious and they are investigating.

It was a sitting duck really.

Council should have cared more while they had the chance.