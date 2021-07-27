Young guns match Hawks effort in reaching the final

The Hawks' success in finishing runner-up in the men's national basketball league was matched by the next generation of Hawke's Bay representatives at their under-15 national tournaments in Auckland last week.
The Hawke's Bay Boys team was runner-up after being beaten 81-58 by North Harbour in Saturday's final, having suffered their only other loss also to North Harbour in pool play.
The Girls team beat Wellington 79-62 in their playoff for third and fourth, having had five consecutive wins in making their semifinal, in which they were beaten 93-38 by eventual champions Waikato.
Kahu Treacher was selected in the Boys tournament team and Storey Sadler in the Girls team.
The Boys team opened the tournament by beating Rotorua 66-57 and Auckland 97-67 on the opening day, and with a 97-53 win over Tauranga on the second day secured a Top 8 playoff position despite being beaten 89-75 by North Harbour. They beat Canterbury 97-89 in the quarterfinal and Waikato 82-78 in the semifinal.
Making their way to the semifinals, the Girls team beat Nelson 73-27, Counties Manukau 70-38, Southland 75-53, Otago 86-79, and Taranaki 66-40.
The Hawks were beaten by just two points in Friday night's NBL final in Porirua.