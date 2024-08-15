Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Young Enterprise students to fill stalls at Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market this weekend

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, supermarkets leave Kiwis out of pocket, five people charged over Matthew Perry death, City Mission food parcels still suspended.

A group of 70 Young Enterprise students are heading to market to showcase their products at the Hawke’s Bay Farmer’s Market this Sunday.

The Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) is designed to inspire the next generation of business leaders, disruptors, and changemakers, helping to create a new generation of business-savvy New Zealanders.

Senior secondary students take part in the programme to set up and run their own small enterprise, supported by teachers, schools, local organisations, and delivered by Hawke’s Bay Chamber Of Commerce.

Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market has supported Young Enterprise since 2001, and allowed teams to bring their innovative product to market and invite their community to celebrate their success.

Young Enterprise students have delighted market-goers in the past with their innovative products.
Young Enterprise students have delighted market-goers in the past with their innovative products.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

YES regional co-ordinator Francesca Arlidge said seven months of hard work had gone into the products on offer.

“The opportunity is for teams to network within a public setting, and gain real-life sales experience, and effectively scope out what other students around the region have been busy creating.”

Arlidge said 17 Hawke’s Bay high schools would showcase “stalls with a wide range of products from food, to skincare, to jewellery, and more”.

“Students create their own stall, display, and have full control over how they package and sell their products and services.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said there was no theme, but products would be suitable for the market environment.

“We have mostly product-based businesses attending this market.”

Arlidge suggested keeping an eye out for upcoming chances to support the students on Saturday, August 24 at the Napier Urban market and a clothing business evening market in Hastings CBD on August 30.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today