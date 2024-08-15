In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, supermarkets leave Kiwis out of pocket, five people charged over Matthew Perry death, City Mission food parcels still suspended.

A group of 70 Young Enterprise students are heading to market to showcase their products at the Hawke’s Bay Farmer’s Market this Sunday.

The Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) is designed to inspire the next generation of business leaders, disruptors, and changemakers, helping to create a new generation of business-savvy New Zealanders.

Senior secondary students take part in the programme to set up and run their own small enterprise, supported by teachers, schools, local organisations, and delivered by Hawke’s Bay Chamber Of Commerce.

Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market has supported Young Enterprise since 2001, and allowed teams to bring their innovative product to market and invite their community to celebrate their success.