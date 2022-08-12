Woodford House student Meghan Wuisan won 'best overall' for her piece, titled Anticipation. Photo / Supplied

Woodford House student Meghan Wuisan won 'best overall' for her piece, titled Anticipation. Photo / Supplied

More than 100 pieces of student art are filling the Arts Inc Heretaunga Gallery after Year 12 students across Hawke's Bay entered their work into an annual art exhibition.

This year's show is the 21st annual Hawke's Bay Year 12 Exhibition, which gives young artists a platform to show their artwork to the community.

Work on display consists of paintings, designs, photography, drawing and sculptures.

Show organiser and Hastings Christian School art teacher Kirsten Anderson said nine schools are participating in the 2022 show.

Anderson said the show gives students "a taste of what it is like to be a practising artist".

"This can seem like a daunting task for some, but hopefully they see it as a positive and rewarding experience," she said.

Students can sell their work at the exhibition, with a few already sold on opening night

"which is always very encouraging for those students," Anderson said.

Year 12 student Scarlett Miller from Woodford House won best drawing for her untitled piece. Photo / Supplied

The exhibition opened to the public in the first week of August and ends on August 20.

On opening night local artist Dali Susanto judged the art.

Prizes were donated by Gordon Harris, Humanity Books and Hastings Art Gallery.

During the prizegiving Dali told students that those who weren't receiving prizes this time were still winners and that he would have loved to give them all a prize.

Winners received a voucher from Gordon Harris and books, t-shirts and art supplies.

Meghan Wuisan from Woodford House won ''best overall'' with her work, Anticipation.

Winners:

Best drawing: Scarlett Miller from Woodford House.

Best painting: John Ybanez from Karamu High School.

Best sculpture: Easter Missen from Karamu High School.

Best printmaking: Rose McLeary from Woodford House.

Best design: Estā Chaplin from Karamu High School.

Best photography: Amy Xu from Iona College.

Best Māori art: Courtney Kelly from Hastings Girls' High School.

Best Pacifika art: Robyn Faarae from Hastings Girls' High School.