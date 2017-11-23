Xero's Ahuriri base in Napier currently employs 30 staff with more arriving in 2018. Photo / Warren Buckland

Global software company Xero has reconfirmed its commitment to expand its Hawke's Bay staffing levels, easing any doubt following its decision to leave the New Zealand stock exchange.

Although the accounting software firm announced earlier this month that it would leave the NZX to consolidate its public listing in Australia, a spokeswoman for the Wellington-headquartered-company said that decision would have no effect on its New Zealand operations, which also includes an office in Ahuriri in Napier.

"Xero is proud to be a New Zealand company. More than half - around 1000 - of Xero's people live and work in New Zealand, and in particular we are a strong supporter of regionalisation in New Zealand as evidenced by the opening of our Hawke's Bay office earlier this year."

Xero's Hawke's Bay office, located within the Tech Collective development in Ahuriri, employs 30 staff at present with more arrivals planned for 2018.

"We remain deeply committed to New Zealand and we will remain headquartered here, with offices in Wellington, Auckland and Napier.