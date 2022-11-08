Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Sometimes surnames just don't work

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
The commentators' usual method of simply referring to the surname does not work with the Barrett brothers, from left, Jordie, Scott and Beauden. Photo / NZME

The commentators' usual method of simply referring to the surname does not work with the Barrett brothers, from left, Jordie, Scott and Beauden. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Someone new to watching rugby could easily become confused with three Barretts (Beauden, Jordie, Scott) and two Ioanes (Akira, Rieko) on the field at the same time.

The commentators' usual method of simply referring

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today