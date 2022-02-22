It looks as if this hamburger is "bussin" ( really really good). Photo / NZME

OPINION:

Last week, a young person (estimated age 15 years) told me that I had "mad drip". I keep reasonably up-to-date with the ever-growing lexicon so I knew what he meant and accepted the compliment.

"Drip" has been around for a few years now and its use can probably be attributed to rap artists. It refers to your swag or simply what you are wearing or how you look. The fact that my swag was "mad" meant that it was not just "dope" (cool, even mind-blowing) but extreme, out there or zany (but with purely positive connotations).

Because those words are a few years old now, somebody who is really up with the play could say that using them is cheugy. In essence this refers to something that is painfully mainstream or was cool years ago but not anymore.

"Rent-free" (the hyphen is my addition) has nothing to do with apartments. If you can't stop thinking about someone, they're living rent-free in your mind. It can also be used in the way antediluvians use "ear worm", the song, or part thereof, you simply can't get out of your brain.

I do hope you're keeping up here because there will be a test at the end of all this.

"Dad bod" is easy enough to work out and it's pleasing to see that blokes who are "ripped" or have a "six-pack" are no longer hogging the limelight. The phrase refers to a body that is typical of an average father who is slightly overweight and not very muscular. And if that's not a generalisation, I don't know what is. I suppose it's rather like a male version of "Karen".

English teachers might be delighted to note that "main character" has also made it into popular usage. It simply means the core person in any given situation.

Teachers might also be pleased to know that "understanding the assignment" has made it into the general vernacular but, I'm afraid, it has nothing to do with homework. It is used in the sense of "nailing it" for anything done well but you could also say "eating it" or "slaying it". They will be less pleased to know that "blotched" means "zoned out" or "not paying attention".

"Mittens" describes something which is neither amazing nor bad. Your test result might be mittens if it was just okay. If your performance was exemplary and you topped the class, you might even be the "blueprint" or "GOAT" (greatest of all time).

Also in the new lexicon are the alliterative "purse-proud" (proud of one's wealth in an arrogant and flaunting manner), "sirenic" (melodious) and "finsta" (a secret Instagram account that parents can't see).

"Bussin'" means really, really good but is usually used with reference to food as in, "This hamburger is bussin'". Just as you can order double cheese for your burger you can double this word to add emphasis: "This burger is bussin' bussin'".

To "spill the tea" does not involve any infused beverage. It is teen-speak meaning "tell the gossip". If the "tea" is really juicy the listener might respond with, "Big yikes!" which is like "yikes!" only bigger.

I now need to share with you that I simply made up one of the words/phrases above. I felt I could do this as my creation is no sillier than the rest. I'm not revealing which one it is.

So, I hope you have enjoyed learning about what's hot in the lexicon and you might be pleased to know I lied about the test.

But I do have some bad news as well; by the time you get to know these and feel comfortable using them, they could well be way out of fashion – or even cheugy.

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, musician and public speaker.