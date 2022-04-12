It's not much fun spending hours on hold trying to do the right thing. Photo / NZME

Please allow me to offer a couple of fictitious case studies that might explain why some people think the world is broken.

While the examples are fictitious and the names have been changed to protect something (possibly the environment), they are firmly based on real examples.

The first example (I'll call her Gladys) is a single mother of one child. As such, she is entitled to a solo parent benefit. That seems fair.

But, if she does a bit of work while she is receiving the benefit, there is a sliding scale that uses various number systems and possibly an abacus to reduce her government entitlement.

Gladys does a bit of child minding on the side but, because she is a reputable, law-abiding citizen, she tries to let the authorities know this so they can adjust her payment accordingly.

Suffice to say she cannot reach the relevant authorities without prolonged frustration and, if she does reach someone, they can't help. For sanity's sake, the safest two options are to stop receiving the benefit or just shut up about any earnings.

Case study No.2 (I'll call him Humphrey) is in a similar situation. For reasons beyond his control, he is entitled to and receiving an unemployment benefit but, like Gladys, he suffers from the curse of honesty.

When occasional work comes his way, he tries to inform the authorities so that his entitlement can be adjusted accordingly. Legally.

Big mistake.

Humphrey phoned the authorities and was told his call was important to them. He swelled with pride.

And then he waited. And waited. On one of these occasions, he was actually told the wait time was going to be one and a half hours! He waited.

Voice: Please keep holding as your call is important to us.

His first thought was, if so many people are unemployed, why couldn't some of them be given the job of manning the telephones so that people's issues can be sorted in a timely way? Wasn't there a huge irony in the fact that there were not enough unemployment benefit people employed to answer the telephone?

One and a half hours later.

Voice: Thank you for waiting. How can we (sic) help?

Humphrey: I wish to report some earnings so that you can adjust my payment accordingly.

Voice: Pardon?

To simplify matters I will now invent some simple figures. Let's say the extra earnings amounted to $200. Voice did some quick computer calculations.

Voice: But that means you are earning $27,000 a year so are not entitled to the benefit.

Humphrey: No, this is a one-off.

Voice: Our software does not do one-offs.

Humphrey: Please put me through to your manager.

One and a half hours later.

Manager: How can we (sic) help today?

Humphrey: I, oops, sorry, we have earned a one-off payment of $200 which we wish to declare so that you can adjust our entitlement accordingly but your system automatically adjusts everything to make this a permanent payment but it is not. Your computer system makes us far wealthier than we think we will ever be – especially if our time keeps getting wasted in this manner.

Manager: No need to get snippy with me.

Humphrey: So how do you want to proceed?

Manager: I will need to discuss this unusual case with my superiors and phone you back.

Of course, the manager never called back.

I'm sure you can easily see why so many people in this situation might choose the far more relaxed option of being dishonest and not declaring the earnings. The anguish is simply not worth it. Mental health is at stake here.

And can you see why so many people think the world is broken?

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, musician and public speaker.