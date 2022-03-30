The ancient art form of batik will be on show at CAN.

The ancient Indonesian art form of batik will be introduced this Wednesday, April 9 by Kami Bay - Indonesian Community Hawke's Bay, at a workshop and fashion show at Creative Arts Napier.

Novia Bliss, from Kami Bay, says batik is a traditional Indonesian textile made with wax resistant dye on fabrics which was officially recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity on October 2, 2009.

Indonesians celebrate National Batik Day annually on that day. Since then, the Indonesian people and government have been tasked to safeguard, transmit, promote, and develop the craftsmanship of batik.

"Batik is very important to Indonesians and many people would wear it to both formal and casual events," Novia says.

Batik is commonly used by Indonesians in various rituals, ceremonies, traditions, celebrations, and even in daily uses. At the workshop Sucittarini Delyana, from Nelson, will show participants how to make proper batik patterns with traditional equipment.

"For the fashion show, we have our amazing fashion designer, Arif Gerry Fauzi, who lives in Rotorua and has always had a passion for fashion. Ever since he was young he's had a dream to have his own fashion brand, so he decided to take a short fashion course before moving to New Zealand."

Novia says he has been actively evolving his craft in the fashion industry, building his fashion brand, MENAMAI, which means naming.

"The first concept for MENAMAI was fashionable dresses for little girls and he decided later that MENAMAI would also include a women's collection."

The Details:

What: Indonesian batik workshop

When: Saturday, April 9, 10am-12noon or 12.30pm-2.30pm

Where: Creative Arts Napier, 16 Byron St, Napier.

Info: Cost $25. No experience necessary. Registrations necessary, limited space. Ph 021 0220 3522 or 021 216 7763 or email nzkamibay@gmail.com