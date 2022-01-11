FILE PHOTO: A child was injured in an incident involving a forklift at a Hastings workplace on the morning of Thursday, January 6. Photo / Unsplash

WorkSafe is investigating after a child was injured in an incident involving a forklift at a Hawke's Bay workplace.

Worksafe said on Wednesday they had been notified of the incident, which had occurred on the morning of January 6, and were investigating.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the incident in the Hastings area about 10.50am.

Police were stood down after the child was taken in a private vehicle to Hawke's Bay Hospital and therefore no further details were available, the spokesperson said.