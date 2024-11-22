Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Worker claims cuts to staff hours at Mary Doyle in Havelock North ‘detrimental’

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Mary Doyle retirement village in Havelock North has undergone some significant changes. Photo / Warren Buckland

Mary Doyle retirement village in Havelock North has undergone some significant changes. Photo / Warren Buckland

Staffing hours have been cut at Havelock North’s Mary Doyle retirement village, which an aged care worker claims has been “detrimental to the residents”.

The changes, which came into force in September, included cutting hundreds of rostered staff hours each week. Mary Doyle offers rest home, hospital-level and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today