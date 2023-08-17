Voyager 2023 media awards

Havelock North aged care unit’s sudden closure announcement shocks residents’ families

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
The Nimon household at the Mary Doyle retirement village in Havelock North is shutting down, forcing 22 residents in hospital-level care to find a new place. Photo / Warren Buckland

Families have been shocked by the short notice given in the closure announcement of a hospital-level aged care unit with 22 beds in Havelock North.

Residents of the Nimon household in the Havelock North Mary

