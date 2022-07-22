The dropout on State Highway 5 between Tarawera and Te Haroto has left the Napier-Taupō road down to one lane since July 8. Photo / NZME

Waka Kotahi has established a construction site this week to get the Napier-Taupō road back to two lanes after a dropout earlier in the month.

State Highway 5 has been down to one lane since July 8 due to a large dropout between Tarawera and Te Haroto that had crept to within a metre of the edge of the lane.

NZTA had been aware of the dropout alongside the southbound lane for some time and had been monitoring it since further damage was caused in rain events in late March and early April.

A Waka Kotahi statement said work is expected to take about 10 weeks, dependent on weather and availability of materials, machinery and personnel.

The statement said geotechnical investigations of the erosion site last week found a failure of the existing culvert system most likely caused a sinkhole.

A Waka Kotahi statement said work to restore the road to two lanes is expected to take about 10 weeks. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The statement said heavy rain from the past few weeks had probably exacerbated the soil erosion.

Martin Colditz, Waka Kotahi Hawke's Bay system manager, said a buttress with engineered fill will be built against the 8.5-metre vertical face to provide support and prevent further erosion affecting the highway.

"The first step will be to cut an access track halfway down and create staging for a digger. This will enable us to carry out the backfilling works without the need for anyone working at the bottom of the site," Colditz said.

Waka Kotahi is using a 3D model of the area, which will also show where stormwater can be discharged after the culvert has been repaired and upgraded.

Colditz said Waka Kotahi wanted to thank road users for their patience while they undertake the repair works.

"We know how important reopening the road to two lanes is to the people who live and work alongside and who regularly travel SH5, and we want to make sure that we can do this safely."