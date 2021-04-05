Work starts on St John Ambulance's new Napier base

Work is progressing on St John's new Napier base but the organisation still needs $600,000. Photo / Facebook

Work is progressing on St John's new Napier base but the organisation still needs $600,000. Photo / Facebook

Construction is under way at St John Ambulance's new Napier base, but it won't be until next year that crews are ready to move into the purpose-built facility.

It's a build that's been many years in the making.

St John Ambulance crews moved into a temporary station site on Taradale Rd in early 2019.

The Hawke's Bay App reports that work on the new site began in January and is expected to be completed by March next year.

Walls have gone up and part of the concrete foundation has been laid.

The new facility will include emergency and patient transfer vehicles, a space for clinical training and St John community programmes such as youth and public first aid training.

A simulation suite will also provide ongoing staff training.

The Hawke's Bay App reported the build is expected to cost more than $3 million, with St John still looking for support to raise the final $600,000.