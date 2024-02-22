Woman badly injured in stabbing at Flaxmere house

The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured in what Hawke’s Bay Today understands is a stabbing at a house in the Hawke’s Bay suburb of Flaxmere.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the “family harm incident” at an address in the suburb just before 4am on Friday and one person was arrested.

The victim was in a “critical but stable condition” in Hawke’s Bay Hospital, the spokesperson said.

A Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a woman in her 30s was brought into Hawke’s Bay Hospital at 4.25am.

“She is still being assessed by our team here.”

Earlier, a teenager was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital after what police say was an assault at a park in Onekawa.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the assault on the corner of Percy Bear Tce and Plowman Cres about 8pm on Thursday night.

The young man received an injury to his face and was discharged from hospital early on Friday morning, the spokesperson said.

Enquires are ongoing to identify the offenders.