Parliamentary kingmaker Winston Peters could almost have left it to the elements to explain regional land transport issues as he breezed through Hawke's Bay on one of the last days of his Campaign for the Regions tour - one of the coldest.
The 55-seat Scania on which he's been touring the country over the past fortnight - crossing on the Cook Strait ferry late on Tuesday and travelling through Wairarapa overnight - made it into Napier for just a few minutes for a 10am gig as more than 70 apparent supporters gathered in a Tamatea bar, coincidentally about the same time as Prime Minister Bill English was flying in for his spiel at Whakatu.
On the way, Mr Peters had passed through Woodville, gateway to the now closed Manawatu Gorge, and he'd have plenty to say about that and things at the other end of provincial Hawke's Bay and the mothballed Napier-Gisborne railway line.
But it was all too short because the bus had to get moving, to miss the snow forecast to close State Highway 5 to Taupo, where he had another gathering lined up for 1pm - then Tauranga tomorrow, Thames on Friday, and his party's 24th annual convention in South Auckland on Saturday and Sunday.